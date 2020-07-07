Chiru is a celebration: Meghna Raj shares a warm note on late husband

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's untimely demise was a huge shock to his family, especially his wife Meghna (Meghana) Raj, who is four months pregnant.

Now, it looks like Meghna has come to terms with the demise and is 'living the way how Chiranjeevi wanted'.

Sharing a family pic on Instagram, in a post, Meghna was seen happily with her family. She also mentioned that each day will be just the way he liked it - filled with love, laughter, pranks, honesty and togetherness.

"My Dearest Chiru .... Chiru is a CELEBRATION... has always been, is and will always be... I know u wouldn’t have liked it any other way! Chiru,the reason i smile... what he has given me is most precious... MY FAMILY.. the JUST US... together we will always be for all eternity baby ma ❤️ and each day will be just the way u like it! Filled with Love, laughter, pranks, honesty and most importantly Togetherness ❤️ WE LOVE YOU BABY MA!" (sic.), she wrote.

The actor suffered a massive heart attack and breathed his last on June 7. As soon as the news broke, thousands of fans gathered at his residence to get one last glimpse of their favourite star.



On June 18, Meghna Raj shared an emotional post bidding goodbye to her beloved husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja. Along with it, she announced her pregnancy and added that she would love to bring him back to the earth with her child.



Meghna Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja are one of the most adorable couples in the Kannada film industry. After dating for 10 years, the couple tied the knot in 2018.

