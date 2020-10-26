Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil visit Meghana Raj and baby at hospital

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil visited that late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj Sarja and her newborn baby.

A few pics and video are doing the rounds on social media. In the video one can see Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil coming out of their new car. Holding hands, following COVID protocols, the couple was seen entering the hospital.

After the news of the baby's birth came up, Nazriya was one of the first celebrities to share her congratulatory message. It is also well known that Nazriya and Meghana are close friends.

Chiranjeevi passed away in June this year after a cardiac arrest. A few days ago, Chiranjeevi`s family celebrated Meghana's baby shower, paying tribute to the late actor with a cardboard cutout of him at the celebration.

Meanwhile, after the baby was born, photos of the baby with his uncle Dhruva Sarja were shared online. In the photos, one can see what a doting uncle Dhruva is, as he was seen holding the baby so preciously.

It was reported sometime back that Dhruva had bought a silver cradle worth Rs 10 lakh for the baby.