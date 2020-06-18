Can't wait to bring you back to earth, Meghana Raj says days after Chiranjeevi Sarja's death

A week after actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away following cardiac arrest, his actress-wife Meghana Raj (Meghna) penned an emotional note sharing their lovely time they spent together. The actress took to her Instagram page to share an adorable throwback picture with her late husband saying, 'My Chiru forever.'

Meghana began her note by opening up about her pain on his death and his presence around her like a guardian angel.

She wrote, "CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru. An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul everytime I see the door and you don't walk in shouting "I am home". There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can't touch you every minute of everyday. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Everytime I feel weak, you are around me like a GUARDIAN ANGEL." (sic.)

She also talked about expecting a baby and reminded herself how he did not leave her alone in this world.

"You love me so much that you just couldn't leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me- a symbol of OUR LOVE- and I am eternally grateful to you for this SWEET MIRACLE. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our CHILD. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see you smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side. You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU," she wrote.

Chiranjeevi Sarja married actress Meghana Raj in May 2018, after dating each other being in a relationship for many years.

Interestingly, actress Nazriya Nazim too shared the pic that Meghana shared as her Insta story and captioned it as 'Bhai and Dhee'.

Meghana Raj is four months pregnant and the actor was 39 years old when he died of a cardiac arrest.

Though it's been a few days since he passed away, his family and colleagues from the industry are regularly posting about missing him.