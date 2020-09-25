Meghana Raj warns about fake news, refutes reports of giving birth to twins

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s untimely demise left the entire industry in shock. His close friends and family members still can't believe Chinrajeevi Sarja is no more and are finding it difficult to move on. The actor passed away in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack. Chiranjeevi’s death had left everyone shattered and more after news came out that his wife and actress Meghana Raj is pregnant with their first child.

Recently, speculations were rife that Meghana Raj has given birth to twins. Many videos surfaced on the Internet that claimed that the baby was born. A few followers in fact took to her page with congratulatory messages.

Well now, the actress has rubbished the rumours and speculations by taking to her social media pages.

Sharing pictures of the platforms broadcasting such news and labelling those as 'Fake' on her personal page, the actress was seen clearing the rumours. "Hello all... its been a while since I spoke about things...I will very soon...until then i request my fans and followers to not heed to any videos or news claiming to know facts just to gain views...Information about myself or my family members will be directly conveyed to you all by me(sic)" posted the actress.

She also slammed the channels as she said that people should learn from them to carry out such brilliant photoshopping techniques.

Meghana married Chiranjeevi Sarja in May 2018 after being in a relationship for several years.