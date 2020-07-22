Sunny Wayne is all praises for wife Renjini for celebrating her birthday in a special way

Actor Sunny Wayne's wife Renjini Kunju celebrated her birthday in a special way. Sunny Wayne himself took to his Instagram page and shared a pic saying how his wife decided to celebrate the day by donating food, masks and sanitizers.

“It’s my better half’s Bday today!! So happy to see her opting to spend her special day by providing Food, Face Masks and Sanitizers for needy people at this tough times!! ️Happy Birthday My love!! May Almighty shower blessings abundantly and make all your wishes come true !! ️ @renjinikunju,” Sunny Wayne wrote, sharing the pictures.

Sunny Wayne tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend dancer Renjini Kunju in April 2019.

On the work front, Sunny Wayne was filming for 'Anugraheethan Antony' before lockdown began. Sunny is paired opposite '96' fame actress Gouri G Kishan in the movie and a song from the film had gone viral.