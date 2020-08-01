{{head.currentUpdate}}

Malavika Mohanan's ancient princess photoshoot is viral!

Actress Malavika Mohanlal has taken the social media by storm. In her latest photoshoot, Malavika was dressed up as an ancient princess in an earthy yellow saree for the photoshoot.

With tan look, Malavika accessorized the look with some antique statement jewellery.

Check it out here:

Channelling my inner 'Chola' princess in this gorgeous shoot, wrote Malavika sharing the pics.

Daughter of veteran cinematographer KU Mohanan, Malavika Mohanan made her debut with Pattam Pole and will be next seen in Vijay starrer ‘Master’.

