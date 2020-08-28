{{head.currentUpdate}}

Dulquer-Gregory's Maniyarayile Ashokan set for Netflix release, trailer out

The trailer of 'Maniyarayile Ashokan', produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jacob Gregory, has been released. The film, featuring Jacob Gregory in the title role, has Dulquer appearing in a cameo.

The directorial debit of Shamsu Saiba is the first Malayalam film to be released on popular OTT platform Netflix. It will be released on August 31, Thiruvonam day.

Anupama Parameshwaran is the female lead.

The trailer offers a promising entertainer eveolving around the character of Ashokan, a village youngster.

Anu Sithara is also playing a cameo role.

The film is written by Vineeth Krishnan while cinematography was done by Sajad Kakku. Appu Bhattathiri is the editor. Sreehari K Nair has composed music for the lyrics written by Shiyas Ammadkoya. The songs are already in the hit-charts.

