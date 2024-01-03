Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Crime comedy series ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ to return for season 2 on Netflix

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 03, 2024 10:56 AM IST Updated: January 03, 2024 11:06 AM IST
Rao and Devaiah also shared the announcement video on their Instagram pages. Poster | Imdb
Topic | Entertainment News

Crime comedy series ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, will be returning for a second season on Netflix. The streamer announced the news recently and also released a teaser video as part of the update.

"Khali haath nahi, Guns and Gulaabs ka naya season leke aaye hain #GunsAndGulaabs Season 2 is coming only on Netflix," Netflix said. Actors Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah are all returning for the second season.

Set in the 1990s, Guns & Gulaabs follows the story of a lovestruck mechanic Paana Tipu (Rao), a reluctant heir to a ruling gang Chhota Ganchi (Gourav), an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos Arjun Verma (Salmaan), and a killer called 4-cut Atmaram (Devaiah).

RELATED ARTICLES

Rao and Devaiah also shared the announcement video on their Instagram pages. The show's first season came out on Netflix in August this year. It also featured late actor Satish Kaushik in a pivotal role. ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ was one of Dulquer Salmaan’s major releases last year.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.