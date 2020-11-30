Mohanlal graces Antony Perumbavoor's daughter's betrothal ceremony

Malayalam producer Antony Perumbavoor's daughter Dr Anisha got engaged to Dr Emil Vincent at a church ceremony in Kochi on Sunday. And nevertheless of his busy shooting schedule, actor Mohanlal managed to grace the ceremony.

The betrothal

Adhering to the government's guidelines, the engagement ceremony saw limited members in attendance. Mohanlal made sure to make his presence with the family right from the begining till the church rites completed. He was spotted in a white kurta and mundu.

The video of the function has landed online and fans are glad to see their superstar attending the special event of his friend Antony Perumbavoor.

Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor share a great rapport and have worked together in several films in the last few decades. In fact, Antony Perumbavoor's production house, Aashirvad Cinemas, has been producing Mohanlal's films for several years.

The engagement fixation

Earlier, an engagement fixation function was held at a hotel in Kochi and back then Mohanlal, wife Suchitra and son Pranav had made their way.

Anisha and Emil's wedding is expected to take place sometime in December.

A busy Lalettan

After wrapping up the shoot of Drishyam 2, Mohanlal had left for Dubai. After returning, he joined the sets of B Unnikrishnan's Aaraattu. Mohanlal wrote, "Joined at the sets of my new movie “ Aaraattu “ Directed by Unnikrishnan B and written by Udayakrishna."