Mohanlal reduces remuneration while others increase, associations to keep an eye

Kochi: The Film Producers’ Association has decided to reconsider the filming permit granted to two movies as the actors, who play the lead roles in those movies, have demanded more remuneration that what they had been charging before the pandemic.

A subcommittee too has been appointed to check the expenses of new movies. A meeting of the executive committee of the association has decided not to release any movies unless the state government withdraws the entertainment taxes that were slapped besides the GST.

The executive committee has examined the details regarding the production cost of 11 new movies including Drishyam 2 that has Mohanlal in the lead. The screen icon has reportedly charged 50% less than what he had been charging before the Covid times.

Mohanlal, who is the president of the actors’ association AMMA, has agreed to reduce his remuneration, considering the requests of the producers’ association. However, the committee observed that the other two actors have demanded more amount than their original remuneration.

The committee found out that the actor whose remuneration was Rs 45 lakh has asked for Rs 50 lakh and the one who had been working for Rs 75 lakh has demanded Rs 1 crore. The association has decided to send letters, enquiring the same, to the producers of the movies in which these actors are working.