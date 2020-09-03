Mohanlal, Pranav and Suchithra shine at engagement of Antony Perumbavoor's daughter

For Mohanlal, producer Antony Perumbavoor is more like a family and he himself has stated this in many of his interviews. Antony Perumbavoor's daughter Dr Anisha Perumbavoor got engaged to Dr Emil on Wednesday at a convention centre in Kochi and Mohanlal and family made sure to attend and bless the couple.

While Anisha and Emil were seen in matching black outfits, the other guests and family were seen in cream and golden dress. Mohanlal, wife Suchithra and son Pranav were seen with the couple throughout and grabbed attention of one and all.

Going by the pics, Mohanlal was also spotted announcing the wedding date at the function. The wedding will be held in December.

Antony is married to Shanthi and the couple have two children—Anisha and Ashish Antony.

Meanwhile, Dr Emil is the son of Vincent and Sindhu. Emil's mother Sindhu is the daughter of former Pala muncipal chairman late Jose Thomas Padinjarekara, who had also produced the 1986 Malayalam movie Poomukhappadiyil Ninneyum Kaathu.

It is said that the families know each other since 27 years.

The engagement ceremony was held following the Covid regulations with 50 people in attendance.

On workfront, Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor are waiting for the theaters to re-open after the pandemic settles down. The duo's project Marakkar is yet to hit the screens.