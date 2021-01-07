'Portrait' celebrates cinema and photography

A short film titled 'Portrait' which narrates the story of a street photographer and a young girl is grabbing attention on the social media. Shot at the various streets in Kozhikode, 'Portrait' narrates how the beautiful photographs inspire the woman to gain confidence in life.

Interestingly, this short film doesn't have any dialogues and progresses through fabulous visuals and background score. 'Portrait' is jointly produced by two groups of cinema and photography lovers called Story Factory and Fotom.com.

The short film is directed by Rohit Chandrasekhar. The camera is cranked by Arun Bhaskar. The screenplay is penned by Shibin Balakrishnan while the editing is by Ajay Kuyilur. Actor Vinay Fort had released 'Portrait' on the social media. Bijin K Baby, Aswathy Sidharth and Sigil Gopal play the lead roles in the short film.

'Portrait' would be competing in the Uruvatti international film festival and the Al Thaklayin festival.