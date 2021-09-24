Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Thampuraan: A funny thriller short film that will make you LOL!

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 24, 2021 10:14 AM IST Updated: September 23, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

A group of youngsters have come together and released a fun-filled short film titled Thampuraan. Set on the premises of two cyber cell trainees, the short film 'Thampuraan' is a funny thriller ride that is investigating a case in US during Onam.

The 15-minutes long video is directed by Girish Sasankasekhar while cinematography and editing is by Rahul Pillai.

Girish & Arunraj are behind the story and art work is handled by Divya & Chinnu. The posters of the short film has been created by Sanil Kumar Sadhanandan.

RELATED ARTICLES

Watch the video here:

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.