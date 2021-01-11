Kerala movie theatres to reopen sans second show

Thiruvananthapuram: Cinema theatres in Kerala will reopen. The decision was taken after representatives of theatre owners, distributors and producers met with CM Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday.

No second shows

CM Pinarayi Vijayan gave some solid assuarances. However, with regard to shows, CM mentioned for taking a wait and watch approach. CM refused to allow theatres to run second shows in theaters.

Pinarayi assures stakeholders

Earlier, several concerns of theatre owners, film producers and distributors were not addressed, and on meeting CM all the concerns were raised. Pinarayi Vijayan is said to have assured everyone to sort out the issues.

The CM said that the demand for relaxation or waiver of fixed charges will be considered. Yet another demand that will be considered is the double taxation. Apart from Goods and Services Tax, the theater owners have been paying an extra entertainment.

The licenses of most of the theatres have expired. The CM also said that the government will consider extending the dates for renewal of theatre licenses till March at least.

Reopening date

The theatre owners will hold a separate meeting in Kochi to decide as to when the screens should be opened to the public.

Buzz is that the theatres are likely to open by January 13, the day Tamil star Vijay’s film Master is releasing.

As per the Covid protocols, the theatres will only have 50% occupancy, a measure suggested by the Union government.