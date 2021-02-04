Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews film goes on floors

Dulquer Salmaan and director Rosshan Andrrews began their new film on Wednesday in Kollam.

Apart from playing the lead role in it, Dulquer is bankrolling the film under his banner Wayfarer Films.

DQ's post

Sharing a few snaps from the pooja ceremony, Dulquer took to social media and wrote, “Extremely happy to announce our newest venture. This is Production No 5 from #Wayfarer Films. I get to join hands with the super talented Rosshan Andrrews and the dynamic writing team of Bobby-Sanjay."

He further dded, "We have a delightful cast featuring a personal favourite of mine Manoj (K Jayan) ettan, the lovely Diana Penty and a long list of great talents. This is a film I’m very excited about. Will keep you all posted as we go along this journey. Love and gratitude to all of you !(sic).”

The project

The yet-to-be-titled film will mark Diana Penty’s debut in the Malayalam film industry. Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing a police officer in the cop thriller.

Santhosh Narayanan, the renowned Tamil musician who is all set to make his Malayalam debut soon, has been roped in to compose the music for the project. The editing is handled by the National award-winning editor A Sreekar Prasad.