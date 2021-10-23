Kerala theatres to reopen on Oct 27 with James Bond film 'No Time to Die'

The wait for Malayalam movie lovers is finally coming to an end as theatres are set to reopen on October 27, Wednesday.

No Time to Die, the latest installment in the James Bond series would be the first movie to be released in theatres.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity on the release date of big-budget Malayalam movies, including Mohanlal starrer, Marakkar.

Mission C directed by Vinod Guruvayur and Joju George's 'Star' will hit the screens on October 29.

Hollywood thriller Venom 2 and Sivakarthikeyan film Doctor have been scheduled for October 27 and 28 respectively.

Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup movie will release on November 2. Theatre owners have been informed that around 100 movies are ready to be released.

Producers and distributors are asking for slots from the last week of November. Superstar Rajinikanth's film Annathe is scheduled for November 4 and nothing has been decided yet regarding its Kerala release.

It is assumed that two big Malayalam films will reach theatres by Christmas.