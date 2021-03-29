Malayalam
Shreya Ghoshal says she is in the most beautiful phase of her life, shares pics flaunting baby bump

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 29, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram, on Sunday morning, to post a picture of herself, flaunting her baby bump.

 

The mommy-to-be is clearly glowing in the picture. Calling this the "most beautiful" time of her life, she said that expecting a little one is nothing less than a "miracle".

"Experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life. The divine miracle of God. @shiladitya," she wrote.

 

Reacting to the picture, singer Neeti Mohan wrote: "Momma to be glowing" while musician Tony Kakkar wrote: "Many congratulations". Singer Harshdeep Kaur also posted a heart emoji.

 

Earlier this month, Shreya had shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans, on social media.

 

The singer is expecting her first baby with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. Shreya and Shiladitya tied the knot in February 2015 in a traditional Bengali ceremony. The wedding was a low key affair.

