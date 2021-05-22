Malayalam
Entertainment

Shreya Ghoshal blessed with a baby boy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 22, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, on Saturday became parents to their first child, a baby boy.  

Shreya Ghoshal, who announced her pregnancy in March, took to Twitter to share the news of baby's arrival. 

"God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It's an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. 

Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy," the 36-year-old singer said in a statement posted on the microblogging site. 

Shreya Ghoshal tied the knot with Mukhopadhyaya, 37, in 2015 after a courtship of almost a decade.

She has sung several popular songs in different languages including Malayalam.

