Actress Parvathy remembers younger sister Deepti in a heart touching social media post

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 28, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Yesteryear actress Parvathy fondly remembers her younger sister Deepti who had bid adieu to this world 25 years ago.

“Around two and half decades have flown by since my conscience keeper has left this world. My dear friend, I will miss you till my last breath. I hope that we could meet again in another world,” Parvathy wrote in an emotional post.

Parvathy, who had thrilled the Malayali audience with a handful of incredible movies, hails from Thiruvalla. 

Besides Deepti, Parvathy has another sister too. The actress, whose real name is Ashwathy Kurup, is the second among the three daughters of Ramachandra Kurup and Padmabai. Her elder sister is Jyoti.

Parvathy had debuted through the super hit movie Vivahithare Ithile directed by Balachandra Menon. 

Interestingly, Deepti had acted alongside Parvathy in the movie Aranyakam made by the iconic writer – writer duo Hariharan and MT Vasudevan Nair.

