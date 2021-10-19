Women shines in the recently announced state film awards

This year’s Kerala state film awards stood out for honoring some amazing women centric movies and women artists too. Interestingly, it is the first time that the jury has been headed by a woman.

The Great Indian Kitchen and Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam that were selected as best movies deals with the theme of democratic rights of women and how patriarchy works to subjugate women. Jury chairperson Suhasini Maniratnam said that she was extremely happy that the jury were unanimous in selecting these movies for the awards.

Women bagged three awards in the special categories. Singer Nanchiamma who charmed the music lovers with the rhythm of the tribal life won a special award for her fabulous rendition of ‘Kalakatha’ from the movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Nalini Jameela, the former sex worker who had shocked the moral standards of the society with her daring revelations surprised everyone by winning the jury’s special mention for best costume. The jury observed that Jameela’s achievement was an honour to everyone who comes from various strata of society and has been trying to explore their creative prowess in cinema. The costumes in the movie Bharatapuzha that narrates the story of sex workers were designed as per the instructions of Nalini Jameela.

Actress Siji Pradeep who played the main role in this movie too had won the special mention of the jury. Suhasini, who had won the state award for the best actress in 1987 and 2001 and the national award in 1986 said that she felt excited when the competition was tougher for the award for the best actress.