Watch: Thousands pay tributes to Puneeth Rajkumar at Bengaluru stadium, Celebs get emotional

Thousands of fans gathered at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday evening to pay their final tribute to Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away at the age of 46 after suffering a heart attack earlier in the day. His mortal remains were shifted to the stadium for public viewing.

Many videos surfaced online showing the stadium packed with celebs and thousands of fans.

According to a report by the PTI, the last rites will be performed on Sunday at the Kanteerava Studio where his parents Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma were cremated. The family is awaiting the arrival of Puneeth Rajkumar's daughter, who lives abroad.

Many celebs made their way to see a final glimpse of the star. Sharath Kumar broke down on seeing the mortal remains of the star.

Balakrishna could not control his tears while paying last respects. He also hugged and consoled Shivarajkumar, Puneeth's elder brother. Telugu actor Balaksrihna shares a special bond with Rajkumar's family.

Prabhudeva was also in tears while paying his last respects.

Jr NTR too was spotted. He was accompanied by KGF Director Prashanth Neel. Junior NTR stood for a while looking at the mortal remains of Puneeth and later, hugged Puneeth's elder brother, Shiva Rajkumar. The Telugu actor also consoled Shiva Rajkumar who was in tears. He too broke down while consoling him. Junior NTR shared a special bond with Puneeth's family. He had come to Bengaluru earlier to sing a song for Puneeth's movie Chakravyuha.

Puneeth Rajkumar created a huge fan base for himself in South. He was called Power Star by fans not only because of his humble attitude but also because of his approach towards his admirers. The term Power Star was coined for him by his fans and for that, he was ever grateful.

The superstar also invited fans to his residence to meet them.

One of the highest paid actors, Puneeth Rajkumar starred as the lead actor in 29 films.