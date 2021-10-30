How Puneeth revealed having huge crush on Sumalatha on a TV show

Actress Sumalatha had many admirers during her acting career. While many secretly admired the actress, actor Puneet Rajkumar once openly admitted about having a crush on her.

Sumalatha once appeared on the TV show Weekend With Ramesh. Well, Puneeth was hardly five years old when he fantasised marrying Sumalatha. On the chat show, Puneeth opened up how he was smitten by Sumalatha upon seeing her on the sets of the film. He would go home and say that he wanted to marry her.

Ambareesh, (Sumalatha's late husband) who was aware of little Puneeth's feelings towards his wife would tease him. For many years later too, Ambareesh would pull Puneeth's leg remembering how the Power Star wanted to marry his wife.

When the show was aired back in 2019, Puneeth was much appreciated for his simplicity and straight-forwardness. It was this quality of his that made him stand out from other stars.

Not just films, Puneeth made it a point to spend time with his dear and near ones. No matter how busy he would be, he made sure that be it his family or colleagues or industry friends are keeping fine. He sang, shook a leg for them on their special occasions.

The film industry which bounced back to life after Covid lockdown has suddenly come under a pall of gloom with the demise of one of its superstars.

After hearing about Puneeth's demise, Sumalatha Ambareesh, said she was in shock. Trying to hold back tears, she told HT, “We are all so fond of him and he was just 46. It’s unbelievable for anyone to believe this.”