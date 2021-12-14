Malayalam
Entertainment

Actor Zinil Sainuddin ties the knot at a private ceremony

IANS
Published: December 14, 2021 11:01 AM IST Updated: December 14, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Zinil Sainuddin and Hussaina tied the knot in Kochi
Topic | Entertainment News

Zinil Sainuddhin, actor and son of noted comedy actor late Sainuddin tied the knot at a hotel. His wife is Hussaina and the wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close members.

Zinil, who followed the footsteps of his father is a busy actor today. He came to the limelight through the Malayalam film Parava, directed by actor-director Soubin Shahir.

A talented mimicry artist, Zinil has garnered popularity by imitating the voice and mannerisms of actors on various stages. He has also appeared in prominent roles in Black Coffee, Contessa, Happy Sardar, Vellam, among others.

