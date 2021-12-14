Actor Zinil Sainuddin ties the knot at a private ceremony

Zinil Sainuddhin, actor and son of noted comedy actor late Sainuddin tied the knot at a hotel. His wife is Hussaina and the wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close members.

Zinil, who followed the footsteps of his father is a busy actor today. He came to the limelight through the Malayalam film Parava, directed by actor-director Soubin Shahir.

A talented mimicry artist, Zinil has garnered popularity by imitating the voice and mannerisms of actors on various stages. He has also appeared in prominent roles in Black Coffee, Contessa, Happy Sardar, Vellam, among others.