Short film 'New Normal' a hit on social media

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 03, 2022 04:25 PM IST Updated: May 03, 2022 04:47 PM IST
Anagha and Swiya
Anagha (L) and Swiya play the leads in the movie.
'New Normal' is not just a love story. It's the display of attempts by two girls to recognize and register their own identities and live by sticking to their stances. The short film has garnered more than a million views on YouTube so far.

Monisha Mohan Menon has tried to depict love between two persons in a simple fashion.The director is attempting to establish her belief that love happens between two human beings and that there should be no room for gender differences in it. Monisha very beautifully portrays that if love, affection and reproaches can happen between a man and a woman, it is possible between two females as well.

By celebrating the love between two girls, the movie underlines its theme that there is nothing unusual about such a relationship.

The matured performances and beautiful visuals make it a spectacularly artistic experience. Accompanied by beautiful songs, music, dialogues, monologues and the deftly handled sequences, 'New Normal' fathoms the intense love between two girls.

The short film produced by Vimal T K is headlined by Anagha and Swiya. Jithin Stanislaus has handled the camera and Vinu Uday has composed the music for songs penned by Vinayak Sasikumar and Vinay T K. 

