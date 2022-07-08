Kunchacko Boban-starrer ‘Ariyippu’ to screen at 75th Locarno Film festival

'Ariyippu’ starring Kunchacko Boban is the first Malayalam film to be selected in the main competition category at the 75th Locarno Film Festival.

The fair will begin on August 3. ‘Ariyippu’ also holds the distinction of being the first Indian film to be selected in the main competition category after 17 years.

The film is directed, scripted, and edited by Mahesh Narayanan. Set in the backdrop of an epidemic in Noida, the film revolves around the efforts of a distressed Malayali couple to migrate to another country for a better life. A fake video clip is circulating among colleagues at the factory where the couple works. This causes an emotional upheaval in their relationship. Starring Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha in lead roles, the film also stars famous theater and film stars like Loveleen Mishra, Danish Hussain, Faisal Malik, and Kannan Arunachalam.

"It is truly an honour that 'Ariyippu' has been selected for the international competition category of such a film festival. I have woven the film with great honesty, and I am happy and grateful to have been rewarded for it'' - Mahesh Narayanan responded.

Kunchacko Boban said that he is very happy that the film has received such an honour as his family film production company Udaya Pictures, founded by his grandfather and father, completes 75 years. “This is also a personal honour for me. I dedicate this award to my grandfather and father who have been in the movie-making business for years. I am grateful to my friend, writer, and co-producer Mahesh Narayanan, co-producer Shebin Bekkar and the entire team of ‘Ariyippu.’ This was an unforgettable journey for me,” said Kunchacko Boban.

Earlier, Rituparnaghosh's Bengali film 'Antarmahal' was selected for the Locarno Film Festival competition category. 'Antarmahal' was screened in 2005. The last Malayalam film screened at Locarno was Adoor Gopalakrishnan's 'Nizhalkooth' in 2011.