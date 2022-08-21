Malayalam
Aparna Balamurali's next is a suspense thriller, teaser out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 21, 2022 02:08 PM IST
Aparna Balamurali
Aparna Balamurali plays the lead in the movie, 'Ini Utharam'.
Topic | Entertainment News

The movie 'Ini Utharam' starring Aparna Balamurali directed by Sudheesh Ramachandran is hinted to be an absorbing suspense thriller by its recently released teaser. The movie has the intriguing tagline, 'Every answer has a question'. It's evident that the plot trails a storyline that is unveiled through a police investigation.

Apart from Aparna Balamurali, the movie has Kalabhavan Shajon, Chnadunath, Siddique, Hareesh Uthaman, Jaffer Idukki, Sidhdarth Menon, Shaju Sreedharan, Jayan Cherthala, Dineesh P, Bhagyaraj essaying prominent roles.

The movie is produced by Varun and Arun under the banner A & V Entertainments. While Ranjith Unni has written the script and dialogues Ravichandran has cranked the camera. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the songs penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

While Jithesh Poyya has taken care of the make-up, the costumes are by Dhanya Balakrishnan.

