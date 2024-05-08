Deepika shares memories from 'Piku', posts photo of Big B and Irrfan Khan

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone shared a photo of some happy moments with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and the late Irrfan Khan which hit theatres nine years ago. The photo was captured on the sets of 'Piku'. She also shared a hilarious comment, revealing her camaraderie with Big B. The photo showed the three having a conversation, while a team member served them some food on a plate.

“He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan.” She also said she misses Irrfan, who passed away in 2020 due to cancer in Mumbai. “@Irrfan oh how much we miss you (heart emojis),” she added. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is about a father and daughter. It showcases the quirky nature of the duo and their eccentricities.

Deepika, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy with her husband Ranveer Singh, was last seen on screen in 'Fighter'. She will once again be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh in the upcoming movie 'Kalki 2898 AD'. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again'.

(With IANS inputs)