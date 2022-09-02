'Sundari Gardens' can be enjoyed like a silent breeze

The movie 'Sundari Gardens' directed by Charlie Davis is a triangle love story of individuals who are in the prime of their youth, established, and hold a mature perspective of life.

Set in the backdrop of a school, the movie narrates the tale of three teachers -- Victor (Neeraj Madhav), Sundari Sarah Mathews (Aparna Balamurali) and Lekha (Lakshmi Menon). The narrative sails with some moderate emotional contours.

Aparna portrays the romance of a divorced young woman poignantly. Meanwhile, Neeraj plays an equally complementary part by essaying a down-to-earth and benign young teacher.

A nice story though, the amateurish treatment of sequences robs the movie of the beauty of a garb that could have wrapped the moments with aesthetic qualities and make them more precious.

The dialogues are frank and engaging. The movie, with less filmy cacophony, can be enjoyed like a silent breeze. The mesmerising music and the songs composed by Alphons Joseph make it all the more enthralling.

The enchanting song 'Mayamoham', beautifully rendered by Sithara and Alphons Joseph, is the heart of the movie.

Swaroop Philip's camera has enhanced the beautiful and breathtaking frames.

Binu Pappu, Vijayaraghavan, Sminu Sijo and Jude Anthany, among others, appear in prominent roles.