Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair, the actor who immortalised historical figures on screen

This year marks the centenary birth anniversary of legendary actor Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair who had amazed Malayali moviegoers and theatre lovers with his spectacular acting prowess. He was born on 11 September 1922 and had lived for sixty four years. The thespian had essayed hundreds of roles in his scintillating career spanning more than 54 years. He immortalised historical figures like Marthanda Varma, Pazhassi Raja, Veluthambi Thalava and Kunjali Marakkar by portraying them on stage. Tamil icon Sivaji Ganesan had admired Kottarakkara’s amazing acting talent while yesteryear actress Sheela calls him an ‘irreplaceable actor’. Sheela recalls how Kottarakkara had transformed himself into an enraged Chemban Kunju when he learned that his second wife had stolen money for her son.

Sreedharan Nair who was born to Kottarakkara Padinjattinkara Narayana Pillai and Ummini Amma became famous at the age of ten playing a role in the play ‘Prasanna’ directed by Munshi Paramu Pillai. In 1950, when the play was made into a movie, Sreedharan Nair acted in it too. Meanwhile, he had formed a drama troupe called Jayashri Kalamandir. It was this troupe that produced the famous drama Veluthampi Thalava.

Even though he had played villain roles in the beginning, his transformation into character roles proved that he is an incredibly versatile actor. Avakashi, Manthravadi, Kattuthulasi, Koottu Kudumbam, Snehaseema, Randidangazhi, Enipadikal, Sarpakadu, Adyapika are some of his unforgettable film roles. Sreedharan Nair won the Kerala state award for best supporting actor for the movie Koottukudumbam (1969) and best actor award for his performance in Aranazhikaneram (1970). Mizhineerpoovukal released in 1986 was his last film. Meanwhile, the bust of Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair would be erected in his hometown soon to honour his splendid legacy. Late Vijayalakshmi Amma is his wife. Among his eight children, three entered the filmdom following their father’s footsteps. Actors Sai Kumar, Shoba Mohan and Shailaja are noted artists in the Malayalam cinema industry. The family’s legacy has been carried forward by young actors Vinu Mohan and Anu Mohan.

Sreedharan Nair’s daughter Shoba says that women, after watching his villain roles, were scared to walk on the road in front of their house if their father was at home. However, in real life, he was a loving father. He would always return from the sets with lots of toys for his children. No matter how late it was, he would wake up the children to gift them the toys.

Besides, he didn’t hesitate to offer a helping hand to whoever asked. Meanwhile, Vinu Mohan says that his grandfather was such a dedicated actor that he lived with the fisher folk for a few days before he essayed the iconic role in Chemmeen.