Deep wound on lung led to Dr Vandana’s death, says autopsy report

Kottarakkara: The autopsy report of Dr Vandana Das, who met with a shocking end at Kottarakkara taluk hospital recently, says that a deep wound on her lung was the cause of death.

The autopsy, conducted by Forensic Surgeon Dr K Valsala, also revealed that there were 17 injuries on D Vandana’s body and four of them were deep. A majority of the wounds were on the back.

The report was submitted to the Crime Branch on Monday. Crime Branch officers later collected information from Dr Valsala.

Court to hear Crime Branch plea

Meanwhile, the First Class Magistrate Court – 1 will, on Tuesday, hear a petition by the Crime Branch seeking custody of G Sandeep, the lone accused in the case. The court has directed the authorities at Central Prison, Thiruvananthapuram, where the accused is currently lodged, to present him before it at 11 am.

The police have sought custody of the accused for at least four days for questioning and more evidence collection.

The doctors who examined Sandeep, who is now in remand, have certified that he has no health issues. The court is expected to appoint an expert panel of doctors to analyze the physical and mental condition of the accused.

Police officers have already submitted Sandeep’s mobile phone to the court and its scientific examination would be ordered. The investigation is carried out by a team led by M M Jose, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Rural Crime Branch.