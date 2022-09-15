Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Thara Kalyan undergoes surgery. Actor is recovering, says daughter Sowbhagya

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 15, 2022 02:54 PM IST
Sowbhagya posted a candid picture of Thara with her daughter before the surgery. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress and dancer Thara Kalyan’s daughter Sowbhaghya often posts photos of her family on social media handles. The other day, she had posted that her mother was being shifted to an operation theatre for surgery and sought everyone’s prayers for her speedy recovery.

Now, the actress has taken to Instagram to thank everyone for their prayers hinting that the surgery was successful.

In the earlier post shared by Sowbhagya, we can see Thara laughing wholeheartedly with Sowbhagya’s daughter. Under the picture, Sowbhagya wrote: “I have a huge family. There are many of you who have not seen me personally, but still love me. Not only me, but my family too. I’m confident that you will pray for my mother. Let your prayers be with us. That beautiful Moment before she was shifted to the Operation Theatre. I keep playing the same moment again and again inside my head,” wrote the social media star.

RELATED ARTICLES

Speaking to Onmanorama, Sowbhagya’s husband Arjun, who is also a popular TV artist, said the surgery is over and Thara is still under treatment at the hospital.

“She was suffering from thyroid related issues and had to carry out a surgery immediately. She is, however, recovering,” he added.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.