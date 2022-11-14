Mohanlal, Jayaram skip 80s reunion in Mumbai. See who all attended

The 80s actors' reunion hosted by Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dillon was held in Mumbai this year. Stars from South Indian film industries and Bollywood, including Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Saritha, Ambika, Sarath Kumar, Meenakshi Seshadri, Shobana, Sumalatha, Lissy, Khushboo, Radha, Revathy, Remya Krishna were spotted at the event.

Stars from Bollywood and the South Industry attended the reunion. Photo: Instagram | Radha Nair

Such reunions happen every year to celebrate camaraderie. Though most celebrities make it a point to attend the event, this year Mohanlal, Rahman, and Jayaram were conspicuous with their absence.

The first reunion was hosted in 2009 by Lissy and Suhasini and since then they have got together yearly. Each year, they organise a colour-themed function. This time the colour theme was silver and orange for women and grey and orange for men.

Mohanlal had hosted one of the reunions, while the 10th reunion was hosted by Chiranjeevi at his home in Hyderabad. A video of Chiranjeevi shaking a leg with Khushboo, Suhasini, and Jayaprada for some of his hit songs had gone viral.