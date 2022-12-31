Sad my wife isn’t here to see the successful films I did this year: Jagadish

Actor Jagadish who has had quite a successful run this year playing various roles in Mollywood says that he is sad that his wife was not around to see his successful films. The actor’s wife Rema, who was the former head of the forensic department at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, had succumbed to Parkinson’s Disease earlier this year.

Writing for IANS, the actor spoke a little bit about his personal loss. "On a personal note, 2022 will end for me as the year I lost my loving wife to a rare disease as she was my biggest supporter and critic and I am sad that she is not there to see my hugely successful films such as 'Rorschach', 'Mukundan Unni Associates' and 'Kaapa', all of which are running well. Maybe she is watching frm above,” he wrote.

P Rema, who was 61 when she passed away, had been part of several high-profile criminal cases in Kerala. Recently, Jagadish had recalled his fond memories of his wife in a leading TV channel. The actor who became a little emotional recalled how well Rema looked after the family, both him and his children. “If I gave myself 50 out of 100 for my personality, I would rank her 90 out of 100,” he said.

Jagadish who was recently seen in ‘Kaapa’, starring Prithviraj, played the protagonist’s right-hand man in the movie. He was praised for his performance in the film.