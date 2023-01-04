Malayalam
Mythili gives birth to baby boy. Actress shares happy news on Instagram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 04, 2023 04:43 PM IST
Mythili
Mythili looked radiant in a kasavu sari. Photos: Mythili2424
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Mythili has given birth to a baby boy. The actress announced the news on her social media feed by posting a photo of the baby's hand. “Dears..we are blessed with a baby boy,” wrote the actress on Instagram.

Mythili, who made her debut in Mollywood with the Ranjith film 'Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha' was known as Brighty Balachandran before her entry into films. She later went on to do several versatile roles in films like 'Kerala Cafe', 'Breaking News', 'Matinee', 'Mayamohini', 'Naadodi Manan', 'Vedivazhipadu', 'Nyan', 'Loham', 'Mera Naam Shaji', among others. The actress, got married to architect Sampath in Guruvayoor on April 28, last year. The couple announced their pregnancy news during Onam, following which, the actress would constantly update her social media feed with photos of her baby bump.

Recently, the couple also held a valakappu ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family members. Mythili was recently seen in the Sreenath Bhasi-starrer 'Chattambi', which saw her in a prominent role. The actress, who also made her singing debut in films with the movie 'Loham' had said she has also a couple of other projects lined up.

