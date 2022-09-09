Mythili gears up for motherhood, announces pregnancy with cute photos

This Onam, Mythili has one more reason to celebrate! The actress who has played several prominent roles in Malayalam, is all set to embrace motherhood. Mythri herself posted pictures of her baby bump on her social media handles.

Sharing the photos clicked by wedding and maternity photographer Anagha Palakkara, the actress wrote: "Happy Onam and am sharing with you all a happy news that am premoted to motherhood (sic)".

Mythili looked radiant in a Kasavu sari. She also shared pictures posing with her husband Sampath. Many celebs from Tinseltown, including Ahaana Krishna, Swetha Menon, and Appu Nair congratulated the couple.

It was on April 28th that Mythili married architect Sampath. Her real name is Bretty Balachandran. Mythili who hails from Konni (Pathanamthitta) debuted in Ranjith’s 'Paleri Manickyam'. She has appeared in Kerala Café’, ‘Chattambinadu’, ‘Ee Adutha Kalathu’, ‘Salt N Pepper’, ‘Nallavan’, ‘Breaking News’, ‘Matinee’, ‘Mayamohini’, ‘Nadodi Mannan’, ‘Vedi Vazhipadu’, ‘Loham’, ‘Njan’, ‘Mera Naam Shaji’ etc.

She debuted as a singer in ‘Loham’. Chattambi is her next release in Malayalam.