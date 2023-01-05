Film fraternity, singers remember lyricist Beeyar Prasad

Lyricist and poet Beeyar Prasad, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 62, is remembered by friends and celebrities as a man who highlighted the traditions of Kerala beautifully through his work. Taking to Facebook, Mohanlal recalled how Beeyar Prasad, a theatre director and poet, debuted as a lyricist in 'Kilichundan Mambazham' directed by Priyadarshan and featuring the actor.

"He wrote the song 'Onnam Kili Randam Kili. He later gifted us with so many songs that reverberated well with the spirit of Kerala. Condolences," he wrote.

Actor, director and singer Vineeth Sreenivasan said he felt blessed to have debuted as a playback singer in Mollywood rendering the song 'Kasavinte Thattamittu', written by the dear lyricist. “Praying for the family”, wrote Vineeth.

Singer K S Chithra also condoled the death of the lyricist. "Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of music lyricist and poet shri Beeyar Prasad. May his soul rest in peace and My Condolences to the family," wrote K S Chithra.

A multi-talented person, Prasad wrote lyrics for close to 60 films in Malayalam. He is the author of more than 40 plays including eight professional dramas. The play 'Shadkala Govindamarar' won the top award at the Thiruvananthapuram Drama Competition. He has also written many librettos for Kathakali.

He also wrote songs for movies such as 'Jalolsavam', 'Pattanathil Sundaran', 'Vettam' and 'Vamanapuram Bus Route', among others.

Notable songs include 'Onnamkili ponnankili', 'Keranirakaladum oru haritha charutheeram', 'Mazhathullikal pozjanjeedumee nadan vazhi.'

When AIR selected 10 songs, written after the state was formed and best featured Kerala's flavour, Prasad's 'Keranirakaladum' was ranked second.

A native of Mankompu in Alappuzha, Prasad has also set his mark as a TV anchor for 15 years. In 1993, he scripted the movie Johny, which won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children's Film.

He has written about 200 songs for films and music albums. He has also written a novel 'Chandraolsavam. Prasad is survived by his wife Sanitha Prasad, a son and a daughter.