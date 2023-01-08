Mohanlal's first look from 'Jailer' reminds netizens of Dr Sunny from 'Manichitrathazhu'

Ever since the makers released Mohanlal's look from the sets of 'Jailer', netizens can't help comparing his character to Dr Sunny, played by the actor, in the superhit film 'Manichitrathazhu'. Mohanlal who will be playing a cameo in Rajinikanth's film will be collaborating with the superstar for the first time in his over three-decade-long career.

Mohanlal who sports spectacles in the photo can be seen standing next to a window in the sets of 'Jailer'. Only his profile is visible. 'Dr Sunny,' wrote one Facebook user, while another person commented that his look is combination reference of 'Manichithrathazhu' and 'Devadoothan'. While in 'Manichithrathazhu', Mohanlal plays Dr Sunny a spectacle-wearing psychiatrist, in 'Devadoothan' he plays Vishal, a long-haired and bearded musician.

As per reports,Mohanlal has already begun shooting for the film in Hyderabad and he is expected to continue there for two days. 'Jailer' revolves around a character named Muthuvel Pandian. The film, helmed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, is an action drama, which is expected to hit theatres this April. The film will also feature 'Baahubali' star Ramya Krishnan in a lead role.