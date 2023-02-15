Lukman Avaran and Jaffer Idukki launch Aalangam cup campaign, film to hit theatres this month

Kochi: In an innovative and socially committed mode of campaign, the makers of the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Aalangam’ have rolled out specially designed eco-friendly disposable cups. As part of the campaign, over 20 lakh such disposable cups will be distributed across Kerala for free. The cups have the title and stars of the movie printed around them.

The filmmakers are trying to reach out to the masses through the disposable cups which have become a part of the new normal in the post-pandemic period. At a recent function held in Kochi, actors Lukman Avaran and Jaffer Idukki, who play major roles in the film, kick-started the campaign by having tea from the ‘Aalangam’ cups.

The film starring Lukman, Gokulan, Sudhi Koppa, Jaffer Idukki and Sharanya R Nair is written and directed by Shani Khader. Produced by Shaji Ambalath and Betty Sathish Raval under the banner of Ziad India Entertainments, the film will hit the theatres by the end of this month.

The cast include Mamukkoya, Kalabhavan Haneef, Kabir Kadir, Remya Suresh and Geethi Sangeetha. Sameer Haq handles cinematography while Kiran Jose composes music for the film.

Executive Producer - P Rasheed, Editing - Nishadh Yusuf, Production Controller - Mukesh Thrippunithura, Production Designer - Indulal Kaveed, Makeup - Narasimha Swami, Costume - Stephy Xavier, Stills - Anoop Upaasana, Publicity Design - Riaz Whitemarker, BGM - Anil Johnson, Choreographer - Imthiyas Aboobacker, Colorist - Srik Varier, Sound Designer - Arun Rama Varma, Chief Associate Director - Ratheesh Palode, Project Designer - Anoop Krishna, Production Coordinator - Sudheer Kumar, Shaji Veliyambera, VFX Supervisor - Indrajith Unni Paliath.