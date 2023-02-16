Actor Suriya clicks pic with Sachin Tendulkar. Two legends in one frame, say netizens

Actor Suriya, who appeared as Rolex in Kamal Haasan's film 'Vikram' shared a photo of him posing with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The photo clicked in an indoor space has gone viral on social media. Under the picture, the actor captioned: "Respect & Love!! @sachintendulkar." However, he has not revealed details of where and why the two met.

Fans were excited to see both legends in one frame. “Two legends in one frame,” wrote one Twitter user, while another person called it a 'million-dollar picture'.

The actor is all set to make his entry into Hindi cinema as a producer as his company 2D Entertainment will be bankrolling the Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru', with Akshay Kumar in the lead opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

According to media reports, the actor also has a cameo in the Hindi version. Recently, actor Tovino Thomas's photo with M S Dhoni during the latter's visit to Kerala had also gone viral.