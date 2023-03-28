Jawanum Mullapoovum trailer promises fun-filled family drama

The official trailer of Malayalam film Jawanum Mullapoovum, starring Sumesh Chandran and Sshivada, has been released. The trailer promises that the film is going to be a fun-filled family drama. The film is directed by debutant Raghu Menon.

Sumesh plays a soldier in the film while Sshivada essays the role of his wife Jayashree, a teacher. The film revolves around their family life and tells the story of how Jayashree survives the struggles she encounters. Rahul Madhav also plays a prominent role in the film.

The film is produced by Vinod Unnithan and Sameer Sait under the banner of 2 Creative Minds. Suresh Krishnan has penned the story, script and dialogues of the movie.

Jawanum Mullapoovum will hit the theatres on March 31.