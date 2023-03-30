Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Bala, Elizabeth celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary in hospital

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 30, 2023 05:09 PM IST
actor Bala
Bala was admitted at the hospital nearly a month ago. Photo: Facebook
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Bala who has been under treatment for liver-related ailments for the past one month posted a video of him, along with his wife Elizabeth, cutting a cake on their wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary at the private hospital, where Bala is undergoing treatment.

In the video, Bala can be heard saying that he decided to celebrate the special day on Elizabeth's insistence. “Elizabeth insisted that we celebrate our second wedding anniversary. As all of you know, I have been admitted at the hospital. I will be undergoing a very important surgery after three days. It is very risky, but survival rate is high,” he said.

Elizabeth added that they had posted a video of the couple dancing together on the first wedding anniversary. “This year, there won't be any dancing. Hopefully, we will be dancing together during our third anniversary,” she said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Bala was admitted at the hospital earlier in the month and was in the ICU for some days. His former wife Amrutha Suresh and her partner Gopi Sundar also visited him at the hospital.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.