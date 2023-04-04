'Achuvinte Amma' stars Meera Jasmine, Narain to be seen together in 'Queen Elizabeth'

Actors Meera Jasmine and Narain, who have worked together in hit movies like 'Achuvinte Amma' and ‘Minnaminnikoottam’ is all set to come together onscreen after a gap of many years. The duo will be seen next in director M Padmakumar's upcoming film 'Queen Elizabeth'.

This is Meera Jasmine's second venture after she made a comeback to Mollywood with the Sathyan Anthikad film 'Makal'.

The film went on the floors in Kochi recently. 'Queen Elizabeth' is bankrolled by Ranjith Manambarakatt, Sriram Manambarakatt and M Padmakumar under the banner of Blue Mount Productions, which has produced hit films like 'Vellam', Appan and Patachone Engalu Katholi. The film is written by Arjun T Satyan.

The M Padmakumar directorial is a family drama that presents a relevant topic. Actors Shwetha Menon, Ramesh Pisharody, V K Prakash, Shyama Prasad, Johnny Antony, Mallika Sukumaran, Jude Anthany Joseph, Arya, Shruthi Rajanikanth, Saniya Babu, Neena Kurup, Manju Pathrose and Vineeth will feature in the film, which will be shot mainly in Kochi, Kuttikanam and Coimbatore.

Jithu Damodar is handling the camera while the music direction and BGM is by Ranjin Raj.