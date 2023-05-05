Controversial film 'The Kerala Story' to hit theatres today amidst protests and petitions

The Hindi film 'The Kerala Story,' which created controversy even before its release, will hit theatres today. The film will be screened in 30 theatres across the state. There have been protests in front of Shenoys Theater in Kochi, and the theatre is being guarded by the police.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film has received widespread criticism. Today, the High Court will consider the petition filed by political parties and organizations, including the Muslim League, demanding the cancellation of the censor certificate and a ban on the film. Earlier, this demand was brought before the Supreme Court, but the court refused to intervene.

The film starring Adah Sharma follows the story of a group of women in Kerala who are recruited into ISIS after being converted to Islam. However, after the release of the trailer, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other political leaders came out against the film, alleging that it was a deliberate attempt by the Sangh Parivar to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Kerala.