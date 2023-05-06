Drug abuse prevalent in Mollywood, so didn't launch son in films: Tiny Tom

Alappuzha: Amid the rising chorus for strict action against substance abuse in the Malayalam film industry, actor Tiny Tom has shockingly admitted there is rampant use of drugs in Mollywood, especially among young actors.

He even added that he didn’t send his son to act despite the latter getting a good role in a film recently due to the prevalent drug abuse culture in the entertainment industry.

The actor, who has played various notable supporting and comedic roles in over 50 films, was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the Kerala University Youth Festival here. Tiny is also the ambassador of 'Yodhavu', an anti-drug campaign of the Kerala Police.

“He was offered the role of the son of a prominent actor in a film, but my wife was adamant that she wouldn’t send him to act in the Malayalam film industry. She was very concerned about the drug abuse prevalent in the film industry. Many in the field use drugs. Often it’s the youngsters in the age group of 16 to 18 years who turn to drugs. I only have one son,” Tini Tom added.

The actor-comedian said he recently met an artist from the industry who is addicted to drugs. “His tooth has got decayed due to drug usage. But many say he performs his roles well by using drugs. Now it’s the teeth, soon it will be his bones. So you should be addicted to arts and not drugs,” he pointed out.

The actor, who was the chief guest during the Kerala University Youth Festival, put the crowd on their feet by showcasing his mimicry talents when he imitated prominent actors.

Recently Culture Minister Saji Cherian said the State government viewed the allegations of drug abuse in the Malayalam film industry seriously. This after the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) decided not to work with two young Mollywood actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi following complaints from several movie producers.