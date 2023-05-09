Naga Chaitanya regrets media's portrayal of his failed marriage

Naga Chaitanya recently opened up about his divorce from Samantha in a candid interview. The actor called the end of his marriage 'unfortunate' and expressed his respect for that phase of his life. He also shared his disappointment with the way the media has portrayed the situation, leading to the loss of respect in the public eye.

During the interview, Chaitanya also addressed rumours about his alleged relationship with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. He stated that their names are being linked just for the sake of headlines and urged everyone to move on from the past. Chaitanya further expressed his concern about how the third party is being dragged into the situation unnecessarily and unfairly.

The actor emphasized the importance of respecting people's privacy and personal lives, especially when it comes to sensitive issues like divorce.