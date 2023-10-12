Samantha's ‘Chay’ tattoo missing in new pictures amid reconciliation rumours with Naga Chaitanya

A few days after Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya sparked rumours of reconciliation, the actress, known for her role in 'Kushi,' dismissed these reports by sharing multiple photos on her Instagram.

For those who may not be aware, Naga Chaitanya recently posted a picture of their pet dog, Hash, on social media, which led to speculation about a possible reunion.

However, Samantha's recent photos seem to suggest that she has removed the tattoo of her ex-husband's name. She had a 'Chay' tattoo around her midriff. After posting these photos, fans began to wonder if she had permanently removed the tattoo or if she had used Photoshop to modify the area, effectively putting an end to the rumours of them reuniting.

Notably, some months ago, Samantha hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, during which a fan inquired if she regretted getting the tattoo. In response, she subtly hinted that it might have been wiser not to get one in the first place. Another fan asked her about tattoo ideas she'd like to try someday, and Samantha replied with a resounding statement on her Instagram Stories, saying, "You know the one thing I'd tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo."