Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna host party for Aamir Khan, Samantha misses family dinner

Actor Naga Chaitanya is currently enjoying the release and success of his latest film ‘Love Story’. He is also gearing up for his Bollywood debut 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan.

Recently, Aamir Khan visited Hyderabad and Naga and his father Nagarjuna hosted a dinner party for Aamir at their residence. One can see Naga Chatanya, Nagarjuna, Sai Pallavi, Aamir Khan and others in the picture which is shared on social media.

It looks like Naga Chaitanya's wife and actress Samantha Akkineni missed the gala event.

Meanwhile, the dinner party left Nagarjuna emotional after he realized that the character being played by his son in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was called 'Bala Raju'. He was pleasantly surprised and also emotional as it was the name of an iconic character his own father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, widely known as ANR, had played in a film of the same name - 'Balaraju' back then.

ANR died of stomach cancer in 2014 at the age of 90. He was active in the film industry from the early 40s till 2013.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Hollywood star Tom Hanks’ 1994 movie Forrest Gump. It is scheduled to release on Christmas this year.