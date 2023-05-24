Bollywood's unsavoury incident: Priyanka Chopra shares shocking experience

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas fearlessly addressed a disturbing incident in Bollywood where a filmmaker had made inappropriate remarks, stating that he "needed to see her undergarments."

Priyanka, in an interview with The Zoe Report, opened up about shooting for a film in which she portrayed an undercover role. Reflecting on the incident, she described it as a "dehumanizing moment" and revealed that she walked out of the film.

"This may have occurred in 2002 or '03. I'm playing an undercover agent, seducing a guy – that's what girls do when they're undercover. But while seducing the guy, you have to take off one piece of clothing at a time," she recalled.

"I wanted to layer up. However, the filmmaker insisted, 'No, I need to see her underwear.' Otherwise, why would anyone watch this movie?"

Priyanka further added, "He didn't say it to me directly. He said it to the stylist right in front of me. It was an extremely dehumanizing moment. I felt like I was nothing more than an object to be used, where my art wasn't important, and my contributions were insignificant."

After working on the film for two days, she made the decision to leave. Her father, Ashok Chopra, advised her to reimburse the production costs with her own money. Speaking about the director, Priyanka mentioned that she "just couldn't look at him every day."

Priyanka made her acting debut with the 2002 Tamil film 'Thamizhan' and entered Bollywood in 2003 with 'Andaaz'.

Since then, she has appeared in Hindi films like 'Aitraaz', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Fashion', 'Don', 'Barfi!', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Mary Kom', 'The White Tiger', and many more.

(With IANS inputs)