The second look poster of director Jeo Baby's 'Kathal The Core' featuring Mammootty and Jyothika in the lead is out. While Jyothika and Mammootty's characters appeared jovial in the first look poster, both of them appear to be more serious in the new poster.

The film marks Jyothika's return to Mollywood after a gap of several years. Actor Suriya had also visited the sets of the film in Ernakulam during the shoot.

Produced by Mammootty Kampany, Kathal D is distributed by Dulquer Salman's Wayfarer Films. Salu K Thomas is the cinematographer, while the screenplay is by Adarsh ​​Sukumaran and Paulson Zakaria. Muthumani, Chinnu Chandini, Sudhi Kozhikode, Alister Alex, Anagha Aku, Josie Sijo, Adarsh Sukumaran and others appear play prominent roles in the film. S George is the executive producer of the film.

Francis Lewis is the editor of the film while the music and lyrics are by Mathews Pulikan and Anwar Ali, Jacqueline Mathew. Art direction is by Shaji Naduvil, while Sunil Singh is the line producer. Dixon Podutas is the production controller, while Tony Babu is behind the sound design. Costume Design: Sameera Saneesh, makeup: Amal Chandran, co-director: Akhil Anandan, chief associate director: Martin N. Joseph, Kunjila Masilamani, production executive: Aslam Pullepadi, stills: Lebison Gopi, digital marketing: Vishnu Sugathan, Anoop, publicity designer: Antony Stephen and PRO: Pratheesh Sekhar.