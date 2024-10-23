Japanese man mimics Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘I love you Meenamma’ dialogue and fans are delighted

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in ‘Jawan’, has a huge fan following globally. Now, a Japanese man has made headlines after imitating the superstar both in his native language and Hindi. The man mouthed Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogues from the film ‘Chennai Express’ -- 'I love you Meenamma' and ‘If you want something in life, you have to lose something.”

The now viral video has been shared by @desi.sauceealrie with many encouraging the man to do more videos of other actors. Some were also of the opinion that the Japanese native, sounded more like an Indian SRK, while others said his voice resembled the character Oggy from the cartoon ‘Oggy and the Cockroaches.' However, most of the people were delighted to see a Japanese fan imitating a Bollywood superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan who made an amazing return to cinema after a four-year hiatus, will soon be part of Sujoy Ghosh’s movie ‘King’, an action drama that is expected to hit theatres in 2026.